LBISE matric exam from April 1

LAHORE:Chairman of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, Dr Mirza Habib Ali, on Friday announced that Matric (Class-10) Annual Examination 2023 will commence from April 01, for which 868 exam centres have been set up within the Board’s jurisdiction.

Lahore BISE has issued roll number slips to candidates. The regular candidates can get their roll number slips from their institutions while the private candidates can download the same from the Board’s website www.biselahore.com