HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 2 Shoaib Khan won the Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali Shaheed Tennis beating Pakistan No 8 Abdullah Adnan in...
KARACHI: Rawalpindi's seasoned Mohammad Munir took a two-shot lead in the DHA Karachi Cup Open Golf Championship after...
DHAKA: Ireland begin a mini tour of South Asia this week chasing a historic first Test win as well as valuable...
KARACHI: Malaysian, Pakistani, and Thai sailors dominated the first day of CNC International Sailing Regatta at PN...
INDIAN WELLS: Daniil Medvedev”s sore right ankle wasn”t a factor Wednesday as he beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina...
KIGALI: Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as president of FIFA until 2027 after standing unopposed at the congress...