PTI lawmaker arrested in Karachi overnight raid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member provincial assembly in Sindh Arsalan Taj Hussain talking to media persons at the Sindh Assembly. — APP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Sindh lawmaker Arsalan Taj Hussain was taken into custody by plainclothesmen and personnel in police uniforms in an overnight raid at his house on Sunday.

The PTI spokesperson claimed that the police raided the houses of the party leaders including Khurram Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar and PTI Secretary General Arsalan Taj Hussain. Raja Azhar and Khurram Sher Zaman were not found at their residence. However, Arsalan Taj was taken into custody.

While condemning the arrest, Hussain’s mother said that the police raided their home and arrested her son without a warrant. She said that no female police officer was present during the raid. The PTI spokesperson claimed that the families of PTI leaders were also threatened and harassed while their houses were also ransacked during the overnight raids in Karachi. He also demanded Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon the immediate release of Arsalan Taj.

The PTI also took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share a video of the MPA being taken by the police. The video showed plainclothesmen and uniform police personnel taking the MPA in a car. On Twitter, the PTI blamed the PPP government saying ‘Bilawal and Zardari should be ashamed of themselves for this gross act of fascism against the sitting MPA. PPP has repeatedly shown their true colours, will the media now speak up,” the party said.

Meanwhile, relevant police officials including SSP District East Zubair Nazeer Shaikh was not available for comments on the issue.