DC refuses to allow PTI rally in Lahore today

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner, Lahore, on Saturday refused to give permission to the PTI for carrying out a rally on Sunday (today).
Sources said the DC, Lahore, contacted the PTI leaders and told them he was not giving the permission of the rally. Sources said the DC informed the PTI leaders that the rally could not be allowed on Sunday due to PSL cricket match. The DC said that it was a very sensitive day due to the cricket match and the movement of cricket teams.
He told the PTI leaders to postpone the rally. If the PTI insisted, then there will be no other option but to implement the Article 144 in the provincial capital, he said.
