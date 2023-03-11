Imran Khan to lead PTI's election rally tomorrow

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses workers and supporters via video link from Lahore, on March 11, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday announced that he would lead his party's election campaign tomorrow (Sunday) from Lahore at 2pm.



Inviting the PTI party workers and supporters to prepare for tomorrow, Khan said he would personally lead the rally tomorrow so that the coalition parties know the actual number of people standing by his side.

This would be the first rally that Khan would lead in more than four months as he was mobilising the party from his Zaman Park residence in Punjab's capital. The PTI chief had been at home as he was "recovering" from an injury he sustained last year.

Khan was shot in the legs on November 3 as he waved to crowds from a truck-mounted container while leading a protest march to Islamabad to pressure the government into announcing an early election — but it was cut short in Rawalpindi.

More to follow...