Climate change adaptation: Germany to support Pakistan’s initiatives, says ambassador

CHITRAL: German Ambassador Alfred Grannas on Saturday said that his country would extend support to Pakistan in its efforts of climate change adaptation and resilience which was one of the most vulnerable countries.

Talking to reporters in Garam Chashma in Lower Chitral, the envoy said that Germany was already engaged in a joint initiative on climate adaptation as its Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development had pledged 89 million US dollars.

Responding to a question about the development of renewable energy, especially hydroelectric generation in Chitral, he said that Germany was of the strong conviction that conversion to green energy would help control greenhouse gas emission.

“And will keep on helping Pakistan in exploiting the hydro power generation in these areas.”

Earlier, he met the local community in Garam Chashma who had gathered in Mogh hydro power station to greet him and his team which was completed in 2019 providing electricity to more than 1000 households and the local bazaar. He appreciated the community for managing the power station on their own under the umbrella of the utility company.

The ambassador also flew to Gazen village in Yarkhun valley in Upper Chitral to visit the 500-kW hydro power station completed with the financial assistance of German kfW and managed by the community.

He was accompanied by director of kfW Development Bank, Sebastian Jacobi, head of development cooperation consular Sebastian Paust , head of Division governance and Peace, KfW Development Bank Dr. Klaus Veigel, advisor Antonio Peters apart from chief executive officer of Aga Khan Foundation, Akhtar Iqbal, CEOof Aga Khan Agency for Habitat Nusrat Nasab, general manager AKRSP, Jameeluddin and others.