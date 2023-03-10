WSSP begins cleaning Hazarkhwani canal

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has started cleaning the Hazarkhwani canal branch at Yakatoot, in accordance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court.

The waste bins have been placed at various locations, from Beribagh up to the cemetery area, to prevent littering and waste dumping in the canal. Additionally, an awareness campaign has also been launched for the public.

It should be noted that the responsibility of cleaning the canals lies with the Irrigation Department, but the WSSP management has taken steps in accordance with the court orders to clean the canal and launch an awareness campaign.

“We are committed to fulfilling our responsibilities towards the cleanliness and sanitation of the city. The Yakatoot canal cleaning campaign and the awareness drive launched by WSSP are testament to our commitment to keeping the environment clean and preserving our natural resources. We urge the public to join hands with us in this effort and take responsibility for their waste disposal to make Peshawar a cleaner and greener city,” Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir said while commenting on the canal cleaning campaign.

The WSSP and the Irrigation Department are jointly removing filth and garbage from the canal and its surroundings. Trollies have been provided by WSSP and an excavator by Irrigation Department to facilitate the process.

A comprehensive awareness campaign is also underway to spread information to residents and shopkeepers, schools, and imams (clerics) in the vicinity, to curb littering and waste dumping in the canal. People are being urged to use the trash bins for waste disposal, and clerics are taken on board to deliver sermons in Friday prayers to encourage the public to play their role in canal cleaning.