SICPA bags CSR award

KARACHI: SICPA Pakistan has been recognised for ‘Best Practices in CSR’ in the 15th NFEH Award 2023, a statement said on Thursday.

The award was presented at the 15th Annual CSR Summit-2023 organised by the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH).

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for SAFRON Talha Mahmood, and Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi.

The company said the award was a testament to its efforts of CSR.

The NFEH Awards are distributed annually to national and international companies in 34 different categories of CSR. The awards recognise and appreciate the efforts of organisations that have a positive impact on society.

NFEH is a non-government, non-profit and voluntary organisation is affiliated with the United Nations Environment Program that aims at facilitating, promoting, and creating environmental, healthcare, and educational awareness in various segments of society.