Monday March 06, 2023
Peshawar

Three die in road accident

By Our Correspondent
March 06, 2023

LAHORE: Three people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a tractor-trolley in Lower Mall area on Sunday.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled away leaving his vehicle behind the scene. The victims were identified as Amjad, Sajjad Ahmed and Usman.

The injured were admitted to hospital. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.

