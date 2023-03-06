Three die in road accident

LAHORE: Three people were killed and two others injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a tractor-trolley in Lower Mall area on Sunday.
The driver of the tractor-trolley fled away leaving his vehicle behind the scene. The victims were identified as Amjad, Sajjad Ahmed and Usman.
The injured were admitted to hospital. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan on Sunday said though Dera Ismail Khan was a tough...
SWABI: Several known jirga members and influential people in Marghuz village on Sunday announced to quit Pakistan...
MANSEHRA: A Chinese engineer died after he fell from a rock in Upper Kohistan on Sunday, local sources said.It was...
PESHAWAR: The Islami Tehreek Pakistan on Sunday sought justice for the families aggrieved by the suicide bombing at...
PESHAWAR: Francois Friedel, Programme Coordinator for Physical Rehabilitation of the International Red Cross from...
NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf KP chapter president Pervez Khattak on Sunday accused the ruling Pakistan...
Comments