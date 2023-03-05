AJK PM condoles with Turkish envoy

Islamabad: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan visited the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad and handed over a relief cheque of Rs480 million to the Turkish ambassador for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey. Out of Rs480 million, 470 million rupees were given by the government of AJK while Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan donated Rs10 million on his own behalf for the earthquake victims.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said Kashmiri people will stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters in the hour of need, says a press release.

The Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçaci expressed special thanks to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir prayed for the earthquake victims at the Turkish Embassy. Speaking on the occasion, he said Kashmiri people and Turkey are one and the same. He said in the earthquake of 2005, Turkey generously helped the Kashmiri people. “The situation is very difficult, but the determination of the Turkish nation is strong,” he said. “Turkey under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan will quickly overcome the difficulties after the earthquake,” he added.