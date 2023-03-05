Cases of allergic asthma on the rise

Islamabad: The number of patients with allergic asthma and status asthmaticus, a severe asthma attack that does not respond to usual bronchodilators taken by inhalation is on the rise in this region of the country after the setting in of spring.

Both the private and public sector healthcare facilities in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have started receiving a significant number of patients with allergic asthma. It is important that every year, the number of cases with asthma attacks records a rise with the onset of spring.

A number of patients are being reported at the healthcare facilities with severe difficulty in breathing due to asthma attacks. The outpatient record of public and private sector hospitals show that the majority of patients coming with respiratory problems are diagnosed with allergic asthma.

Health experts say that it is time for patients suffering from asthma to take precautionary measures to avoid asthma attacks. Patients must avoid allergens, the chemical substances that trigger acute attack. According to health experts, allergic asthma can be cured by avoiding allergens.

Studies reveal that allergic or Atopic Asthma is a disease of hypersensitivity or hyperresponsiveness of upper airways and lungs that occurs due to airways narrowing. Patient has shortness of breath, air hunger, difficulty in breathing and fever. The characteristic whistling sound that is produced when air passes through narrow airways is called as wheeze and is present in almost all asthmatics.

It is important that asthma attack sometimes deteriorates the respiratory function due to severe spasm or exhaustion and patient may have diffuse wheezing all over chest and develop bluish discoloration of hands, feet, oral cavity and lips. In some cases, patients may not be able to speak complete sentences. Experts say that patients with such symptoms should be taken to the nearest hospital for management. Other symptoms of asthma attack include agitation, restlessness and a feeling of impending doom. Experts believe that majority of patients with severe asthma attack formerly known as status asthmatics respond well to emergency treatment however nearly 10 per cent of patients with acute severe asthma need intensive care.