The Amnesty Car Scheme refers to a proposed policy in Pakistan that would allow for the sale of non-custom paid (NCP) cars to Pakistani citizens. Under this scheme, the government would receive only dollars in cash while clearing the NCP cars, which would improve the country’s foreign exchange (FX) position.
Non-custom paid cars are vehicles that have not gone through the formal customs clearance processes and, therefore, have not had the applicable taxes and duties paid on them. These vehicles are often smuggled into the country and sold on the black market, which can result in lost revenue for the government.
