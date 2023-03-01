Anniversary of Pak-Kuwait diplomatic relations marked

ISLAMABAD: In a very special gesture, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy of Kuwait in Islamabad Tuesday marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the State of Kuwait and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Kuwait hosts a significant Pakistani diaspora playing a critical role in the development and prosperity of both nations. The joint event marked the beginning of year-long activities to be organised both in Kuwait and Pakistan with a view to transforming fraternal ties into more concrete and mutually rewarding economic relations.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, the chief guest at the event, while hailing the historic bilateral relationship, said, “The deep-seated nature of relations between the two countries, characterised by fraternal ties, common aspirations and values as well, would be bright prospects for future cooperation”.

The ambassador of Kuwait in Islamabad, Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, also shed light on the history of brotherly relations between the two countries and their people, spanning over sixty years. “A commemorative logo of the 60th anniversary was unveiled in the joint event.

A photo exhibition was also inaugurated by the minister of state, depicting various aspects of the bilateral relations between the two countries as well as high-level exchanges”, said the Foreign Office official after the event. Representatives of the diplomatic corps, UN and government officials, business community, academia, media and civil society attended the event.