2,000 take part in GCU’s yoga event

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU), Lahore, on Sunday, celebrated a grand yoga event for inner peace on the Oval Ground of its campus, with the participation of around 2,000 yoga practitioners from all across Pakistan, making it one of the largest yoga events in the country.

The event, organised by the university's recently-established Ravian Yoga Club in collaboration with the Pakistan Yoga Council, aimed to promote mental and physical wellness in society while reducing stress and anxiety.

Participants of all age groups, from five-year-old to 80-year-old, were dressed in comfortable yoga attire and led by professional yoga instructors through a series of yoga poses and exercises.

Speaking at the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi highlighted the importance of promoting mental health, particularly in the current challenging times. "Yoga improves not only physical strength and balance but also reduces stress and anxiety, which are becoming more and more common in our society these days,” he said.

He emphasised the role of such yoga events in fostering a sense of community and belonging, adding that "by making yoga accessible to everyone, regardless of their background or physical condition, events like this can help to break barriers and promote a sense of unity and inclusivity." Prof Asghar Zaidi also highlighted the importance of yoga in old age. He mentioned in particular significance of social connections, alongside the exercise, to be greatly contributing to health while ageing.