PU LLB exams from March 3

LAHORE:PU Department of Examinations has uploaded the roll number slips for written examinations LLB (3 & 5 years) supplementary examination 2022. A PU spokesperson said that the roll number slips of regular students of Affiliated Colleges have been sent via email on college email addresses while the students of PU’s Law College, Jhelum and Gujranwala campuses’ can directly access/print their roll number slips from university website www.pu.edu.pk The exams will commence from March 3, 2023.