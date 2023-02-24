ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation concludes: Time to develop forward-thinking policies, say speakers

LAHORE: The 2023 edition of ACCA Pakistan Leadership Conversation (PLC) concluded with its finale session in Lahore featuring the country’s top business and thought leaders who were engaged in future-focused conversations with an aim to develop forward-thinking, actionable strategies and policies to drive innovation, sustainability and resilience.

Themed ‘Shaping the future in uncertain times’, the conference was divided in three sessions held in Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore with contributions from over 50 Conversation Leaders representing key regulators, top corporates, development organisations and influential think tanks.

The session’s Guest of Honour, Dr Amjad Saqib, Founder and CEO, Akhuwat Foundation, emphasised on the importance of financial inclusion and development of a society based on the ‘Muakhat’ system to support micro-entrepreneurs and ensure inclusive growth.

Insightful keynotes were delivered by Sajjad Syed, Chairman, Excellence Delivered, Shaista Ayesha, CEO, SEED Ventures, Badar Khushnood, Cofounder @ Fishry.com E-commerce and Joseph Owolabi, ACCA’s global President.

Notable conversation leaders who deliberated at the conference included Aleena Kareem FCCA, Co-Founder, SHAOOR, Zia ul Mustafa Awan, Chairman – Strategic Board, ICMA Pakistan, Dr. Arshad Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, LUMS, Toima Asghar, CHRO, Systems Limited, Komal Altaf, CFO, Nestlé Pakistan Ltd., Masooma Zaidi, VP Sales, Interloop Limited, M Awais, Partner, EY Ford Rhodes, Jalal Hassan, CEO, Punjab Board of Investment & Trade, Kashif Anwar, President, Lahore Chamber of Commerce Industry, Shahzaib Sanwal, Member, ACCA Members Network Panel, Sadaffe Abid, Founder and CEO, CIRCLE Women and Sajjad Parekh, Franchise Operations Finance Director, The Coca-Cola Export Corporation Pakistan Branch.

Sharing conference’s objective, Assad Hameed Khan, head of ACCA Pakistan, said, “The aim of the conference is to develop a meaningful framework for growth, facilitate ideation, and shape forward-thinking policy choices and business opportunities, focusing on high-impact actions to contribute to the country's progress.”

Joseph Owolabi, ACCA global President, also shared his thoughts on the topic ‘Accounting for a Better World: Business and Government’.