BHC official commends Sindh govt’s post-flood response

KARACHI: The British High Commission’s head of strategic engagement and understanding, Ewan Harris, called on Faryal Talpur, Pakistan Peoples Party Women’s Wing president and chairperson of the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Department, at the Zardari House in Karachi on Tuesday.

They discussed the latest political and economic situation in the country, particularly Britain’s support to the Government of Sindh in the field of education, health and the governance and specifically post-flood rehabilitation initiatives in Sindh.

Talpur discussed with him the strong and continued efforts being made by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for mobilizing the international support in the aftermath of devastating rains and floods in Pakistan, culminating at the International Donor Conference held last month in Geneva where almost $ 10 billion were pledged, which, she said, were being channelized towards the rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

Ewan Harris appreciated the post-flood response of the Sindh government with an exclusive initiative of the Peoples Housing scheme in the province for the families whose homes were destroyed during the deadly rains and floods last year in Pakistan, where the province of Sindh was worst-hit.Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani and Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro also attended the meeting.