Mobile firms survey: PTA finds network latency, webpage loading time below threshold

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) carried out independent Quality of Service (QoS) surveys in 22 cities of Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as 13 motorways and highways across the country.

The survey was carried out to evaluate the performance and quality of services offered by Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to their customers. The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to upload and download speed to a great extent, while network latency and webpage loading time was found below the threshold. Some of the Voice Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) were also found below the licenced threshold in a few areas.

During the survey, QoS KPIs of Voice, SMS and Mobile Broadband including Mobile Network Coverage were assessed in accordance with Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) licences and Cellular Mobile Network Quality of Service (QoS) Regulations, 2021, using state-of-the-art automated QoS Monitoring & Benchmarking Tool. The drive test teams selected survey routes to cover main roads, service roads and the majority of sectors/colonies in surveyed areas. Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against the threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 4th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services for surveyed cities and roads/motorways.

Similarly, in the Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download and upload speed, network latency and webpage loading time. Necessary instructions have been issued to the operators for taking corrective measures to ensure improvement in service quality up to licenced standards. The survey results have been placed on PTA’s website (https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey) for information on the subscribers.

PTA has deployed field teams to conduct service quality monitoring activities with the aim of encouraging mobile operators to provide better services and promoting healthy competition among them.