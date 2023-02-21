University student dies of cardiac arrest

HARIPUR: A student of a local university died of cardiac arrest in the Khanpur area, police and an eyewitness said here on Monday. The deceased, according to friends and family sources, was a 1st semester student of BS Computer Science at Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Mang.

Ahmed, son of Karam Elahi, a resident of Usman Khattar Taxila, told the police and the media persons that he was driving the motorcycle while his friend, Uneeb 19, son of Muhammad Ihsan, also a student of the same University, was sitting behind him and they were traveling towards HIT Colony in Taxila.

Recording his statement, Ahmed said that as the road was clear and there was no rush of traffic, he started driving the motorbike in a zigzag manner not noticing that a police party deployed at a picket a few yards ahead was observing them.

He said that the police party cautioned them to stop and no sooner they applied brakes, a cop scolded them and threatened to take them to the police station. The young man said that when the policeman was scolding them, his friend Uneeb suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

He said the same police party shifted him to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Khanpur where he expired shortly and the doctors on duty said that the cause of death was

cardiac arrest.

When contacted, the SHO Khanpur Chanzeb Tanoli confirmed the death of the student and said the boys were caught violating traffic rules and the head constable just scolded them warning of legal action, which the deceased took so seriously that he fell on the ground and fainted.

The SHO said that the police party shifted the boy to the hospital where the doctors on duty confirmed that the cause of death was probably a heart attack. To a question, the SHO said that the deceased’s father refused to have the postmortem of the body and got a case registered.