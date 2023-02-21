UHS declares MBBS result

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Monday declared the result of First Professional MBBS annual examination 2022.

According to results, 5,499 candidates from 42 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam and 5,031 passed it, 425 failed in the exam and result of 43 candidates was put on RL list. Aila Saif of Multan Medical & Dental College, Multan, and Syed Moiz ul Haq Bukhari of Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahimyar Khan, shared the first position as both secured 541 marks out of 600. Zainab Fatima of Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical & Dental College Lahore and Alisha Shahid of Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Lahore, bagged the second and third position, securing 539 and 538 marks, respectively. Supplementary exams will commence from April 7.