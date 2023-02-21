UHS declares MBBS result

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Monday declared the result of First Professional MBBS annual examination 2022.
According to results, 5,499 candidates from 42 affiliated medical colleges appeared in the exam and 5,031 passed it, 425 failed in the exam and result of 43 candidates was put on RL list. Aila Saif of Multan Medical & Dental College, Multan, and Syed Moiz ul Haq Bukhari of Sheikh Zayed Medical College, Rahimyar Khan, shared the first position as both secured 541 marks out of 600. Zainab Fatima of Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical & Dental College Lahore and Alisha Shahid of Shalamar Medical & Dental College, Lahore, bagged the second and third position, securing 539 and 538 marks, respectively. Supplementary exams will commence from April 7.
LAHORE: The deputy commissioner has removed all restrictions from the official social media accounts of DC Lahore.The...
LAHORE: Dr Jamal Nasir, minister PSHD, said that there is no shortage of medicines including lifesaving drugs and...
LAHORE: General Hospital has signed an MoU with the Pakistan Society of Gynecologists to compile data of pregnant...
LAHORE: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter has said that modern research should be promoted...
LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider Monday said 3,972 tablets would be given to five tehsils of Lahore to...
LAHORE: Continuing its operations against illegal construction and commercialisation, Lahore Development Authority ...
Comments