Private sector urged to help promote indigenous culture

LAHORE: Public-private partnership is the successful mode of service delivery all over the world. Private sector should also come forward and join hands with the government for this national cause for promoting indigenous culture in the city, Commissioner Lahore Ch Muhammad Ali Randhawa said this while addressing sponsor’s conference which was convened to promote public-private partnership on the eve of upcoming Jashn-e-Baharan Festival 2023.

Representatives from various business communities including banks, industrialists, private housing schemes developers and other concerned private corporate firms participated in the conference chaired by Commissioner Lahore on Monday. The events included Horse & Cattle Show, decoration of city, marathon, cycling competition, cultural activities, sports events and other programmes commencing from March 5 to March 12, 2023. Participants were offered to host different events by bearing cost of these events. The participants were informed about the potential for promoting their business through branding of their businesses at various locations in the city including flyovers, underpasses, roads and electricity poles.

The Commissioner revealed that this year the spring festival will be celebrated in all the four districts of Lahore Division.

The participants expressed keen interest in sponsoring events. Bank of Punjab picked the top Platinum Category of sponsoring Rs500 million in the conference. The private sector, in the conference, promised to pick all events of Jashn-e-Baharan 2023. Commissioner Lahore thanked all the participants for encouraging the visionary step of Punjab government for holding public-private partnership for cultural activities.