N Korea fires ‘long-range’ ballistic missile, says Seoul

SEOUL: North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile on Saturday, South Korea´s military said, Pyongyang´s first test in seven weeks that comes days before Seoul and Washington are due to start joint tabletop exercises.

Seoul´s military said it had detected the launch of “a presumed long-range ballistic missile fired into the East Sea from Pyongyang´s Sunan area, around 17:22 (0822 GMT),” referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan. “The South Korean military maintains a full readiness posture while closely cooperating with the US and strengthening surveillance and vigilance,” it added in a statement.

Japan also confirmed the launch, the coastguard saying the suspected ballistic missile had now landed, without giving details of exactly where.

Japan´s vice defence minister Toshiro Ino said it was likely to fall “in the Sea of Japan within the exclusive economic zone of Japan, approximately 200 km west of Oshima, Hokkaido, at around 18:27 (0927 GMT)”.

Military tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula after a year in which North Korea declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear state and carried out sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In response, Seoul has ramped up joint military drills and cooperation with key security ally Washington, in a bid to convince the increasingly nervous South Korean public of America´s commitment to deter nuclear-armed Pyongyang.

The Saturday launch -- Pyongyang´s first since January 1 -- comes days before Seoul and Washington are due to kick off a new tabletop exercise in Washington, in which the two allies will discuss how they would respond to the use of nuclear weapons by Pyongyang.

The exercise next week will focus on “joint planning, joint management and joint response with Washington´s nuclear assets” in case of a nuclear attack, a South Korean defence ministry official told AFP on Friday.

Pyongyang on Friday threatened an “unprecedentedly” strong response to upcoming US-South Korea drills, which it described as akin to preparations for war.

An Chan-il, a defector-turned-researcher who runs the World Institute for North Korea Studies, said the latest launch indicated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “has finally pulled out his sword.”