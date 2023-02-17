Pak-Afghan elders want trade routes opened

KHAR: A jirga of elders from Pakistan and Afghanistan residing along the border at Nawa Pass point asked both the governments to open the trade routes to promote business ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The jirga held after 20 years was attended by elders across the border and urged both the governments to open all the border points for trade, cultural activities and programmes

The jirga representatives from Bajaur side was led by Sheikh Jehanzada, Lali Shah Pakhtunyar, Malik Muhammadi Shah, Qazi Abdul Manan and Rahmanullah while Afghanistan was represented by elders from Kunar province Malik Muhammad Miran, Khan Bacha, Miandad Khan and others.

The elders urged the Pak-Afghan governments to open the border points with Afghanistan at Nawa Pass, Ghakhi Pass, Laitai Pass and Kaga Pass to facilitate traders as shutting the border had inflicted heavy losses on the businesspeople of both the countries.

They believed that it was the economic murder of the people on both sides of the border to keep the routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan closed without any plausible reason.

The elders said that governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan should take joint steps to open the trade routes and facilitate the people and traders on both sides of the Durand Line.