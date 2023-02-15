IHC objects to Imran plea to appear through video link

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday objected to the request of former prime minister Imran Khan seeking permission to appear in court through a video link in the case registered under the Foreign Exchange Act in the prohibited funding case.
The objection, filed by the Registrar’s Office, said that Imran Khan has not done biometric verification yet.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has challenged the banking court’s order of January 31, in which the court had rejected his request for attendance through a video link.
The order of January 31 of the court should be annulled and court attendance should be allowed on video link until I recover, said Imran.
