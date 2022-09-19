IHC quashes terrorism charges against Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Picture PTI Instagram

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday quashed terrorism charges against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered against him for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and senior police officials during a public rally in Islamabad on August 20.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Saman Rifat conducted the hearing on the PTI’s plea.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Athar Minallah asked about the JIT’s opinion in the case.



At this, the special prosecutor informed the court that as per the JIT the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) is applicable to the former premier's statement.

However, Imran Khan’s counsel argued that some basic elements are necessary for terrorism provisions but these all elements are not present in the case registered against his client.