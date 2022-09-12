Imran Khan's bail in terror case extended till Sept 20

Imran Khan, center, arrives to appear before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on August 25, 2022. — Aamir Qureshi/AFP

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad Monday extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan till September 20 in a terrorism case filed against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally on August 20.

The case was registered against the former prime minister under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening the additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police during a public rally.



At the outset of today’s hearing, Babar Awan, Imran Khan’s counsel pleaded with the Islamabad ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas to allow Imran Khan’s vehicle to enter the Federal Judicial Complex.

“If you had told us this earlier, we would have given permission,” the judge replied and asked if Imran Khan had joined the investigations. The counsel replied that Khan has joined the investigations via his lawyer.

“IHC has issued notice on the plea seeking dismissal of the case,” Khan’s lawyer noted and accused police of misleading the high court claiming that Khan was not cooperation in the investigations.

The former prime minister has not appeared before a joint investigation team formed by the Islamabad Police to probe the matter despite three notices.



The PTI moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Khan managed to secure a transit bail till August 25, but was asked to approach the ATC as the case was terrorism-related.

‘Imran Khan had submitted written statement’

Babar Awan apprised the court that his client’s written statement was not brought on the record and warned the police officials that the court has the right to punish them for poor investigations.

He asked, “Why did they not mention in the supplementary challan that the suspect’s lawyer had submitted his client’s written statement?

The case

The FIR registered against Khan states that he threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.

The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, states the FIR.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

What did Imran Khan say?

At a rally at the F-9 park in Islamabad, Khan warned that he would “not spare” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and the female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for "torturing" Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said, while addressing the gathering.

The former prime minister called out the sessions judge, who had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should "prepare" as a case will also be registered against her.

The PTI chief led the rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Gill, who the party claims was subjected to “gruesome torture” in police custody.