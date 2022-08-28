Ex-PM Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the contempt of court case against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Court notices have been served at the Bani Gala residence of Imran Khan, directing him to appear before the bench on Aug 31 and clear his position.

Earlier, a three-member bench had initiated contempt proceedings against the PTI chief on a note of the IHC registrar’s office. After hearing arguments from Advocate General Islamabad Jehangir Jadoon, the court issued a notice to Imran Khan and referred the case to the IHC chief justice for inclusion of more judges in the bench. IHC Chief Justice Atjar Minallah constituted a larger bench under him to hear the case.

According to the case, Imran Khan had allegedly threatened a woman sessions judge, Zeba Chaudhry, in his speech at a public rally. The larger bench will be headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah with Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as other members.