Extensive training on ‘content writing’ held

CHITRAL: The young media professionals were imparted extensive training on ‘content writing’ and its importance in the contemporary world here on Sunday.

The training programme on content was jointly organised by Aga Khan Rural Support Program’s BEST4WEER Project and Chitral Press Club.

The resource person of the programme, Kamal Abdul Jameel, said that the progress in information technology had changed the aspects of human life and the world had actually become a global village. “And now geographical distance has become meaningless. In this modern age, content writing is the source by which a person sitting in one corner of the world can offer his services to a business office or an individual customer located in another corner of the world,” he added.

He said that currently 87 percent of marketers around the world use the genre of content writing to determine their dimension.

He explained the importance of content writing to young media professionals and said that by mastering this art, they can bring positive changes in their lives, including the development of their personality.

The participants were given detailed and practical training on content writing through exercises and group work.

The participants expressed their satisfaction over the mode of training and said that the content writing concept was a fresh idea for them.

The president of Chitral Press Club, Zahiruddin, also spoke on the occasion and said that in the next phase, the vloggers and bloggers would be knitted into a network with the financial assistance of Aga Khan Rural Support Program.