Seven whales wash up dead in Cyprus

NICOSIA: The Cyprus government is investigating how seven whales mysteriously washed up dead on the rugged shoreline of the island´s north coast, authorities said on Saturday.
There were reports another three whales from the same species had been found dead on beaches further east in the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
It is the largest number of whale deaths recorded on the eastern Mediterranean island, where whales are occasionally sighted but are by no means common.
