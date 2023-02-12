Removal of illegal bus stands ordered

Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha has directed the immediate removal of illegal bus terminals in and around Rawalpindi city.

He visited General Bus Stand Pirwadhai here on Saturday and expressed dismay at the poor condition of washrooms and sitting areas for passengers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, assistant commissioners, and Metropolitan Corporation staff was also present on the occasion. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division has given only seven days to renovate the washrooms and sitting areas of General Bus Stand Pirwadhai otherwise strict action will be taken against responsible people. The available passengers raised dozens of complaints like over-charging issues and the unhygienic environment at the bus stand Pirwadhai.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division assured the complainants that their issues would be resolved. “I visited early morning to know the ground realities,” he said.