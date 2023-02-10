Pak-Tajikistan trade discussed

LAHORE: Ambassador of Tajikistan Ismatullo Nasredin on Thursday said direct air links and establishment of banking channels between Pakistan and Tajikistan could be instrumental to boost mutual trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the envoy said direct flights would be started from Islamabad to Dushanbe soon. “Launching air services for commercial purposes is the need of the day as the two countries share common values,” he said.

Nasredin stated that there were some political, transportation, and communication-related challenges, but that could be tackled by joint efforts.

He was of the view that direct flights between Tajikistan and Pakistan could save travelling time and help improve mutual trade. He also informed that Pakistani businessmen were being facilitated for visas.