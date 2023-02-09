Facility for showcasing Pakistani products in China opens

ISLAMABAD: To enhance access of Pakistani products to Chinese markets, the ground-breaking ceremony of Pakistan-China Trade, Investment and Technology Centre in Shenzhen was inaugurated by Pakistan’s Ambassador Moin Ul Haque, which is dedicated to Pakistan-China Trade.

“The centre is another addition to the ongoing efforts by the Embassy to establish both online and offline national pavilions in China to enhance the access of Pakistani products to Chinese markets,” said a statement from the office of Ambassador Haque.

With a total area of 4,000 sqm, the centre would be an important platform for commodity display, distribution channels development and commercial liaison, and as well as serving as a window to showcase Pakistan’s rich history, landscapes and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Haque highlighted the strong all-weather ties between Pakistan and China.

“He highlighted Pakistan’s export potential and the key sectors that could be further promoted in the Chinese market. Appreciating the role of Chinese partners in conceiving, designing and implementing this key initiative, the ambassador expressed the hope that this centre would serve as a unique model and benchmark of win-win cooperation and mutually beneficial exchanges and would be replicated in other key provinces of China,” added the statement.

After the ground-breaking ceremony, the ambassador had a round table interaction with representatives of Chinese enterprises belonging to diverse sectors, chambers of commerce and investment funds.

Earlier, the ambassador, after an introductory meeting with Yu Bo, the new chairman of the China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), congratulated him on his new role.

“I discussed the ongoing progress of development of Gwadar and assured him of full support,” tweeted the ambassador.