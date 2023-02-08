Effective measures to curb crimes, better security stressed

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all police officials to take further effective steps to control crime and better security in the city and adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people, a police spokesman said.

The IGP Islamabad said that foolproof security arrangements should be made to ensure the safety of citizens in public places, strict surveillance and patrolling should be done to ensure effective policing and special crackdown against suspicious elements. The IGP directed the police officials to improve the ‘information and coordination system’ among various police wings as well as police stations so as to effectively combat criminal elements.

He directed all the officers to make checking effective at the entry and exit points of the city to maintain law and order in the federal capital Islamabad, surveillance and monitoring should be ensured with modern cameras of safe city to make the security of the city more effective.

He further said that the officials should ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets at the duty points, the personnel present in picket should be equipped with weapons and perform alert duty. Checking at diplomatic enclave entry points and red zone checkpoints has further been tightened and checking of visitors and vehicles coming to high security should be completed through modern systems.

Directions have been issued to all incharges and officers to further tighten the security in the federal capital adding that the protection of citizens' life and property are among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police.