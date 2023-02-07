PITB’s Case Flow System shows performance

LAHORE:The 'Case Flow Management System', developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council, has registered 50,059 complaints for the District Consumer Courts and 48,721 complaints for the District Authority since its launch in 2019.
Furthermore, the system has enabled the District Authority in successfully achieving 96% case disposed status of complaints filed before District Authority and 92% cases filed before District Consumer Courts so far. This detail was revealed during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) here on Monday.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that 46,597 out of 48,721 District Authority complaints and 46,911 out of 50,059 complaints of the District Consumer Courts complaints have been redressed. It is pertinent to mention here that the Case-Flow Management System has digitised the manual system of District Consumer Courts, Councils and District Authority improving the overall workflow and delivery of public services.
LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that all segments of society have to fight together in...
LAHORE:Punjab University and Pakistan Navy War College on Monday signed an MoU to promote joint research projects and...
LAHORE:Work for online acquisition of Fard is on the process and revenue records are being digitised, said Punjab Land...
LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted...
LAHORE:LUMS recently hosted its annual Career Fair with participation from notable organisations across multiple...
LAHORE:A 52-member Specialised Pakistan Rescue Team has departed to launch immediate rescue operation in disaster-hit...
Comments