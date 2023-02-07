PITB’s Case Flow System shows performance

LAHORE:The 'Case Flow Management System', developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council, has registered 50,059 complaints for the District Consumer Courts and 48,721 complaints for the District Authority since its launch in 2019.

Furthermore, the system has enabled the District Authority in successfully achieving 96% case disposed status of complaints filed before District Authority and 92% cases filed before District Consumer Courts so far. This detail was revealed during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) here on Monday.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that 46,597 out of 48,721 District Authority complaints and 46,911 out of 50,059 complaints of the District Consumer Courts complaints have been redressed. It is pertinent to mention here that the Case-Flow Management System has digitised the manual system of District Consumer Courts, Councils and District Authority improving the overall workflow and delivery of public services.