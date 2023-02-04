Attack on police checkpost repulsed

BANNU: The police repulsed the attack by a group of militants on Daray Pul checkpost in the limits of Ghuriwala Police Station during the night, sources said on Friday.
The sources said that 15 to 20 militants armed with light and heavy weapons attacked the checkpost at midnight. The cops returned the fire, forcing the militants to retreat.
Two attackers were said to be injured in the retaliatory fire by the cops.
Taking advantage of the darkness, the militants fled the scene while taking their injured associates. The police did not suffer any casualty.
District Police Officer Mohammad Iqbal visited the spot in order to boost the morale of the cops. He said that the cops were alert and they repulsed the attack while fighting bravely.
The official said the cops were equipped with night vision goggles.
