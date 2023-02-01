KE likely to refund Rs10.80/unit in Feb bills

The K-Electric likely to refund Rs10.80/unit in Feb bills. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) hinted on Tuesday, after hearing the petition of K-Electric, it may direct the company to refund Rs10.80 per unit to its clients in February 2023 bills on account of the Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for December 2022.

This per-unit reimbursement will have a combined impact of over Rs12.7 billion on the company, which it will return to consumers in one month. This would be the sixth month in a row since July 2022 that the regulator has instructed K-Electric to reimburse the consumers’ specified per-unit charges. The Karachi-based power facility had submitted its application to the power regulator, showing its willingness to return Rs10.26 per unit to power consumers. The power regulator held a public hearing on the petition on Tuesday.

Nepra Chairman Tauseef H. Farooqi chaired the proceedings, while the authority’s members from K.P. Engr. Maqsood Anwar Khan, Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, and Sindh Rafique Ahmad Shaikh were also present. It may be noted that the proposed calculation was made after hearing from the parties and calculating their electricity sale and purchase data about the month of December 2022. The regulator will issue its final decision in a few days to incorporate these decisions into the consumer billings for February 2023.