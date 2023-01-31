Smooth traffic flow to be ensured: CTO

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze on Monday said that maintaining smooth traffic flow on roads and availability of traffic facilities, including licences and others would be among his top priorities.

Addressing an introductory press conference after assuming charge as CTO at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here, he said that implementation of traffic rules and laws would be ensured strictly for protecting the peoples’ lives, saying that a significant positive change in behaviour of traffic wardens in dealing with people would also be observed as the supervision of traffic wardens through Punjab Safe Cities’ cameras would be carried out.

The CTO said that the number of registered vehicles in the provincial capital has reached 7.2 million so it was a challenging task to cope with the traffic situation with increasing number of vehicles, adding that it was a matter of concern that more than 70 percent of drivers of these vehicles did not have valid driving licences.