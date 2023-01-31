LCCI urges govt to control inflation

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Monday urged the government to take immediate measures to control rising inflation and cost of doing business in the country.

Devaluation of the rupee, higher policy rate by the central bank, hike in fuel prices, and an anticipated raise in energy prices would add to miseries of an already stretched economy, LCCI president Kashif Anwar said.

He called to bring down markup rates and KIBOR (Karachi inter-bank offered rate) to facilitate the industrial sector.