Significant progress made in research: UoM VC

PESHAWAR: University of Malakand has made significant progress in teaching and research and has earned great reputation because of the hard work of its faculty and staff, and it will continue its journey towards academic and administrative excellence, stated Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmad on Sunday.

The vice-chancellor was chairing the 49th meeting of the university’s Syndicate on Sunday. The forum discussed and approved various agenda items including confirmation of the minutes of the 48th meeting of the Syndicate and matters related to the promotion of non-teaching staff.

The forum also granted approval to minutes of the affiliation committee about the enhancement of seats in affiliated colleges on the request of colleges concerned to provide education facilities to a maximum number of students possible.

The Syndicate also approved the adoption of HEC policy concerning transfer of TTS faculty from one university to another, revision of fee for PhD theses evaluation and various other financial and administrative matters of the university.

The meeting was attended by almost all members of the body.