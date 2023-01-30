Pavel talks to Zelensky, plans Taiwan call

PRAGUE: Czech president elect Petr Pavel talked to Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, a day after winning the election, and is planning a call with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen, his team said.

Pavel, a retired general who served as the head of NATO´s military committee in 2015-2018, beat populist billionaire Andrej Babis in the presidential run-off. He will take oath on March 9 and replace divisive incumbent Milos Zeman, who has promoted friendly ties with China and Russia until Moscow invaded Ukraine last February.

“I personally congratulated Petr Pavel on winning the Czech presidential elections,” Zelensky tweeted. “Thanked him and the Czech people for their unwavering support. Invited him to visit Ukraine,” he added.