Sherpao holds PTI responsible for KP’s woes

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership responsible for plunging the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province into a host of crises due to their stubbornness.

Addressing a gathering in Tangi tehsil here, he said the PTI leaders dissolved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for the ego of a person, who was least bothered about the problems being faced by the common people.

He maintained that the PTI ruled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for nine years, but it failed to execute any mega uplift project in the province. He said that the PTI buried the province under huge loans and there was no money to pay salaries to the government employees.

Aftab Sherpao said the people had given a mandate to the PTI for five years but it insulted the masses by quitting the government. He elaborated that the dissolution of the assembly was a constitutional provision, which could be invoked when a crisis arose.

“How would the PTI leaders seek votes from the people who have been exposed to a number of problems?” he asked.

The QWP leader said the PTI quit the government at a time when the province was facing a flour crisis while skyrocketing inflation and lawlessness had also made life miserable for the people.

Expressing concern over worsening law and order in the province, he said the personnel of the law-enforcement agencies and the police were facing attacks on a daily basis while the people were also receiving calls for extortion.

He said the incidents of target killings and other crimes had recorded a sharp increase. He said the people have been left at the mercy of the robbers and outlaws.

Coming down hard on the previous PTI government, he said former prime minister Imran Khan undermined the economy and now the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was busy taking tough decisions to fix it.

He said the component parties in the PDM had put their political capital at stake to save the country from facing a default-like situation.

Aftab Sherpao said now the people would decide the future of the country through the power of their votes.

He said the wrong policies of the previous PTI government led to the deterioration in the law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that terrorism was once again rearing its ugly head in the province.

Holding the PTI responsible for the prevailing crises, he said that Imran Khan and his team ruined the economy and added to the woes of the common people.