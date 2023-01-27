14 absconders arrested

Islamabad: The Capital police have arrested 14 absconders involved in heinous crimes during the last 48 hours, police said.

All SDPOs and SHOs were directed to launch a massive crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders. During the crackdown against the absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police team of Tarnol, Shahzad Town, Sabzi Mandi, Golra, Industrial Area, Koral, Margalla, Kohsar, Aabpara, and Ramna police stations arrested 14 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last 48 hours.