Over 3kg of drugs seized in Mardan

MARDAN: District police seized more than 2kg charas and 1kg crystal meth (ice drug) during search operations in various areas on Thursday.

A spokesman for Mardan police said that on the directive of District Police Officer Haroon Rasheed to take action against the drug mafia, the cops raided the city area where more than 1kg crystal meth (ice) was recovered from an accused.

The alleged peddler identified as Abdul Samad was arrested with the drug following a tip-off and a case was also registered against him at the City Police Station.

Also, over 2kg charas was also seized during a snap checking in the city area. The cops also lodged an FIR of the drug peddling in the city. Another four accused were arrested for gambling and Rs30,000 cash on the bet was also recovered, besides other items used in the gambling while a case was registered against the alleged gamblers at Hoti Police Station.

Meanwhile, the cops organized a seminar in Takhtbhai area regarding awareness of the negative consequences of drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, DSP Bashir Yousafzai informed the students about the prevention of drugs