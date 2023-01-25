Yet another cop martyred in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified militants martyred a police head-constable in the jurisdiction of Daraban Police Station on Tuesday.

Gul Baran Baloch, a head-constable of Frontier Reserve Police, who was posted at the Daraban Police Station, was going home after offering Isha prayers when unknown militants opened fire on him.

As a result, the cop sustained multiple bullet injuries and martyred on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the police personnel rushed to the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants affiliated to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistani (TTP) regularly carry out shooting attacks or bombings, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The recent uptick in violence has raised fears among the residents about the possible return of a new wave of militancy in the erstwhile tribal areas and adjoining districts.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers for the martyred cop were offered at the Police Lines with state honours.

People from all walks of life, including police officials, attended the funeral prayers and placed floral wreaths on the coffin of the martyred cop.

Also, a youth was killed and two other persons sustained injuries when rival groups traded fire in the mountainous Niazi Bagh area in the district.

Registering report with the police at Paniala Hospital situated in the jurisdiction of Nawab Shaheed Police Station, Nadia Bibi, daughter of Ali Muhammad and resident of Budnikhel, said that she was informed that her 30-year old brother Khursheed had been shot dead by Jannat Gul, Karmanullah alias Toray, Sifatullah alias Fatto and Nauman with automatic weapons in the mountainous Niazi Bagh area.

After receiving information, she said that their relatives rushed to the spot where the accused also opened fire on them.

As a result, Irfanullah and Mujeebullah sustained bullet injuries, who were then rushed to the Paniala Hospital for medical treatment.

The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity between the two groups. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.