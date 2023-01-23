Police mobile attacked in Peshawar

The picture shows the damaged police vehicle in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Provided by the reporter

PESHAWAR: A police mobile was attacked on Sunday with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Sheikhan area in the limits of Badaber Police Station.

A police official said the IED had been planted on the roadside that went off when a police car was passing through nearby.

The blast damaged the car but all the policemen remained unharmed.

The bomb disposal experts were called to the area and a large contingent of police conducted a search operation.