 
close
Monday January 23, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Police mobile attacked in Peshawar

By Bureau report
January 23, 2023
The picture shows the damaged police vehicle in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Provided by the reporter
The picture shows the damaged police vehicle in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — Provided by the reporter

PESHAWAR: A police mobile was attacked on Sunday with an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Sheikhan area in the limits of Badaber Police Station.

A police official said the IED had been planted on the roadside that went off when a police car was passing through nearby.

The blast damaged the car but all the policemen remained unharmed.

The bomb disposal experts were called to the area and a large contingent of police conducted a search operation.

Comments