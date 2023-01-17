No casualty in DI Khan IED blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: No casualty was reported in the explosion of an improvised explosive device planted by suspected terrorists apparently to attack an armoured personnel carrier of police passing through the area in the jurisdiction of Khoi Bahara Police Station on Monday.
Official sources said that police APC was patrolling the area when targeted with an IED in the erstwhile Khoi Bahara area.Soon after the explosion, the police also resorted to firing and forced the nearby suspected terrorists to flee the scene.
However, no casualty was reported in the IED blast and the subsequent firing.The police later cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Monday condemned the assassination of senior lawyer Abdul Latif...
MULTAN: The South Punjab Health Secretary Muhammad Iqbal voiced commitment to eradicate polio as the five-day...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday sought written assurance from Capital Development Authority on the...
FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s textile exports are expected to improve with $500 million worth of export orders received...
ISLAMABAD: Amid the possibility of granting approval by the federal cabinet for provision of 100 per cent executive...
LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi presided over an...
Comments