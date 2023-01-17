No casualty in DI Khan IED blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: No casualty was reported in the explosion of an improvised explosive device planted by suspected terrorists apparently to attack an armoured personnel carrier of police passing through the area in the jurisdiction of Khoi Bahara Police Station on Monday.

Official sources said that police APC was patrolling the area when targeted with an IED in the erstwhile Khoi Bahara area.Soon after the explosion, the police also resorted to firing and forced the nearby suspected terrorists to flee the scene.

However, no casualty was reported in the IED blast and the subsequent firing.The police later cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to arrest the perpetrators.