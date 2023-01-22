Girls booked for torturing classmate in Lahore school get pre-arrest bail

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore Saturday granted pre-arrest bail to four female students who were booked for allegedly manhandling their classfellow at a private school in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of the provincial capital.

The court approved their bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each and barred the police from arresting them till January 30.

The police lodged the first information report (FIR) against the suspects under sections 337A (i), 354, and 379 of the PPC after a video of the girl students beating the victim went viral on social media.

Imran Younas, the victim’s father, alleged in the FIR that his daughter’s schoolmate was a drug addict who wanted his daughter to join her company.

The FIR stated that one of the girls had a dagger as well. Moreover, the victim’s father also alleged that his daughter’s gold chain and a locket were also snatched by the suspects while they were attacking her.

He said that his daughter was tortured by two sisters when she refused to join their group. According to the FIR, the suspects attacked the victim, dragged her to the canteen, and humiliated her there.

The victim’s father said that he has also approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking action against those who uploaded the video on social media.

In the video, the victim could be seen crying for help while a girl can be seen sitting on her back, arm-twisting and hurling abuses at her.

A second girl can also be seen walking to the victim and sitting on her back, while a third slaps her. The victim reportedly received injuries on her face and was transported to a hospital for treatment.