IG stresses need to promote public-centric, modern policing

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Aamir Zulfiqar has said departmental promotion and increase in rank is an important part of the career of every police officer and reflects an increase in his responsibilities.

The IGP expressed these views while talking to the officers who were promoted to the SP rank in the Central Police Office here Thursday.

It is the responsibility of the supervisory officers to get excellent performance from the subordinate staff, so the promoted officers should play their commanding role with more diligence and leave no stone unturned in selfless service of citizens and protection of life and property. According to the guidelines of smart and community policing, all available resources should be utilised for providing services to the citizens and eradicating crimes, the IGP said and directed that by promoting public-centric and modern policing, immediate relief should be provided to the citizens in need and an environment of safety should be established by strengthening the positive image of police.

A badge pinning ceremony on the police officers promoted to the SP rank was held at the Central Police Office in which the IGP and Additional IG Establishment Ehsan Tufail pinned badges of SP rank on seven officers. Those promoted include Uzair Ahmed, Abdul Hanan, Bilal Mehmood Silhari, Muhammad Waqas Khan, Maham Khan, Aqeela Niaz Naqvi and Azhar Jawaid.