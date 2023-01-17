ML1 project meeting reviews administrative affairs

LAHORE: Federal Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over the meeting of ML1 project on Monday.

During the meeting discussion on the progress of the ML1 project was held. The meeting agreed to complete the appointment of experts from the private sector for administrative affairs. Discussion on all administrative aspects related to the launching of the Green Line train was held.

Furthermore, Instructions were given to formulate a strategy for the utilization of the initial 70 new freight wagons imported from China. The progress regarding train branding was reviewed. An update regarding business plan preparation in light of Supreme Court of Pakistan guidelines was discussed too.