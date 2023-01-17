Cold wave in Karachi to subside tomorrow, says Met Office

KARACHI: As mercury dropped to 6.5 degrees Celsius on the night between Sunday and Monday in Karachi, weather experts have predicted another cold night in the metropolis with the temperature expected to be ranging between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius tonight (Tuesday).

The cold wave in the city is likely to subside tomorrow (Wednesday).“Under the influence of a previous Westerly wave, most of the areas in Pakistan are experiencing extremely cold weather, including Karachi, where the minimum temperature was 6.5 degrees Celsius last night [Sunday night],” said Sardar Sarfraz, the chief meteorological officer of Sindh on Monday.

He explained that the weather in Karachi would remain cold the entire Tuesday, and the cold wave would subside on Wednesday.

Weather remained cold and dry in entire Pakistan, especially in the plains of Sindh and Punjab, as the cold wave gripped the entire country after a westerly wave caused rains in Balochistan and northern Pakistan and snowfall on the mountains of the country, Sarfraz said.

The weather expert maintained that another westerly wave was likely to grip Balochistan and northern parts of the country on January 18 and under its influence, rain was expected in most parts of Balochistan from January 18 till 20, and from January 21 to 24 or 25.